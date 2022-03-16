Xavi Hernandez has detailed the lesson Barcelona must learn ahead of their second leg clash with Galatasaray.

Barca return to Europa League action on Thursday evening, making the trip to Turkey to face a tricky Galatasaray side.

The two sides are locked at 0-0 from the first leg, and with no away goals, an away win of some sort will be required for the Blaugrana to progress.

In the first leg, Galatasaray limited Barca to few clear-cut chances, and those they did create, were kept out by Iñaki Peña, a goalkeeper on loan from Barcelona.

It was a frustrating encounter at Camp Nou, and Barca’s job now is to find a way to improve on that first leg to ensure they can secure progression from the second leg in Turkey.

But what did Xavi learn from the first meeting?

“We have analysed what happened to us – they deprived us of attacking in the best way possible,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“We will try to generate more chances. Galatasaray planned a very defensive system and the goalkeeper was at a great level.

“We didn’t have out best game at Camp Nou.”

Barca are on course to secure Champions League football from La Liga, but they can also secure qualification by winning the Europa League.