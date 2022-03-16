Villarreal have confirmed their starting XI to face Juventus this evening.

The Yellow Submarine are in Turin this evening with a chance of bagging a Champions League Round of 16 clash.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg, and with no away goals, there is all to play for in Turin.

Ahead of the clash, Villarreal have confirmed their starting XI, and there are a number of injury boosts.

Star striker Gerard Moreno, who has been out for the last month, has been deemed fit enough for the bench, as has Juan Foyth, who has been out for around a week with a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, key defender Raul Albiol, who was excellent in the first leg, is fit enough to start despite coming off injured over the weekend.

Midfielder Etienne Capoue missed Villarreal’s win over Celta Vigo over the weekend with a back issue, and he is also starting this evening.

Villarreal are sticking with the false nine this evening, at least until Gerard makes it onto the turf, with Arnaut Danjuma leading the line.

Both starting XIs are below in full.