Two Spanish managers on Manchester United shortlist for summer

Manchester United have drawn up a five-long shortlist of managers for this summer, as they look to move the club forward once more. Spanish football has a plenty of recent history in terms of exporting coaches to England and this could be the next iteration of that tradition.

One of those under consideration is Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui. The former Spain and Real Madrid manager has achieved considerable success in Andalusia since taking over in 2019. Keeping Sevilla within touching distance of the leaders for two seasons in a row, he also saw off fierce competition to win the Europa League in 2020.

The other Spanish candidate is current Spain manager Luis Enrique. Single-minded and possessing a strong personality, Luis Enrique has reconstructed this Spain side to his liking and achieved their best tournament finish since winning Euro 2012 under Vicente del Bosque. This came after winning the treble with a scintillating Barcelona side, of course.

The other managers under consideration would be Mauricio Pochettino of PSG, Erik ten Hag of Ajax and Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea, as per Sport. Interestingly, there is very little that unites the five candidates as they search for a replacement for Ralf Rangnick.