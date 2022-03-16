The details of Manchester City’s astronomical offer to Erling Haaland revealed

Manchester City are preparing to make an astronomical offer to Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Erling Haaland according to a report by Diario AS. The Premier League club are prepared to offer the Norwegian a contract worth €600,000 per week, a figure that would dwarf Cristiano Ronaldo or Kevin de Bruyne’s salaries.

It would see Haaland earn close to €30m per year, a fixed cost to which should be added the €75m transfer fee the marksman will cost as well as the €40m in commissions expected to be part of the deal. But City aren’t his sole suitors; Barcelona look ill-equipped in this race but Real Madrid are still in the fight.

The incredible form of Karim Benzema, however, has handed a slight advantage to City. They could offer themselves as a bridge club with the idea that Haaland eventually goes to the Santiago Bernabeu after Benzema, who plays in his position, retires. That was apparently communicated by Txiki Begiristain, City’s sporting director, in conversations with Haaland’s agents in Monaco.