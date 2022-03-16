Real Madrid could get a unique opportunity to land Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The Bayern Munich striker faces an uncertain future with his contract set to expire in 2023.

The Poland international has done wonders since arriving in 2014, scoring 232 goals in 245 Bundesliga games and leading Bayern to numerous titles.

He has continued his incredible form this season, already racking up 48 goals across all competitions.

Though, it seems that hasn’t been enough for Bayern to offer the superstar striker a new contract.

As detailed by Fabrizio Romano, Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has said: “I can confirm there hasn’t been any contact with FC Bayern yet.”

Romano adds that Lewandowski is unhappy with the situation and would be prepared to leave in the summer if he doesn’t receive an offer by then.

Real Madrid may well be concentrated on Kylian Mbappe this summer, but if Lewandowski becomes available on the cheap, the 33-year-old would surely become an option as well.