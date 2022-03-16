Real Madrid donate €1m to help the Ukrainian population after Russian invasion

Real Madrid have donated €1m to help alleviate the needs of the Ukrainian population after their country was invaded by Russia according to a report by Diario AS. They’ve done so within the framework of the Everyone with Ukraine campaign, which was launched at the beginning of the month by the club’s foundation.

The Real Madrid Foundation works closely with leading international NGOs and this particular donation will go specifically to the Red Cross, UNHCR, the Salesian Missions, the Census NGO and the Epicentre for Children. It will also contribute to the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Spain as well as 13,000 items of clothing and sports equipment.

Russia invaded Ukraine at the beginning of this month in a move that’s seriously disrupted the football world as well as the more serious and grave impact it’s having in global geopolitics. The Champions League final has been taken away from Saint Petersburg and Russian football teams have been suspended from both UEFA and FIFA’s competitions.