Paris Saint-Germain are being linked with a move for a Barcelona star ahead of this summer.

PSG have had a turbulent week or so following their collapse against Real Madrid, Mauricio Pochettino’s men blowing a two-goal lead to crash out of the Champions League.

Fans in Paris have lost confidence in the club, and they have since booed star players Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi.

Change is desired and change could well come, with a squad reshuffle on the cards this summer.

According to RMC Sport via Sport, Angel Di Maria could pay the price as part of that, with PSG reportedly not wanting to take up the option to extend his contract beyond this summer, when his current deal expires.

The report claims PSG, who are not short of cash, want to use Di Maria’s wage towards making a strong offer for Barca star Ousmane Dembélé, who is also out of contract this summer.

Dembélé has rejected a number of extension offers from Barca, though the Blaugrana are still hopeful a resolution can be found amid the winger’s fine form under Xavi Hernandez.

It will be interesting to see if PSG do make a move, and indeed whether Dembélé is tempted by a return home to France.