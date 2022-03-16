Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he has spoken to Ousmane Dembélé ‘a little’ in a bid to convince the winger to pen a new deal.

Dembélé faces an uncertain future with his current contract set to end at the end of this season.

Barca have seen their efforts to extend the winger’s deal rejected up until now, leading to frustration on the part of the club and its fans.

In the meantime, Dembélé has been in fine form, moving onto seven La Liga assists for the season.

The 24-year-old has rekindled his fine relationship with former Dortmund teammate Aubameyang, and the importance of keeping the winger is becoming even more clear.

At this point, Barca are simply waiting, hoping Dembélé changes his mind, but it seems they do have a little help.

That’s because Aubameyang is working behind the scenes to convince his close friend to stick around at Camp Nou.

“Yes. We have spoken a little,” Aubameyang said in Thursday’s press conference when asked if he had spoken Dembélé about his contract situation.

“In the end, we will see if he decides. To me, I would like him to stay another year, or more.

“I am very happy to share the pitch with him.”

Speaking about the pair’s relationship, Aubameyang added: “I am seeing it very well. From when I arrived, I have seen him train very well, with excitement.

“He is creating a lot of assists and playing well.

“I didn’t doubt this, I’ve known him for many years. I make him smile, it’s very important to be happy.”