Moyes urges caution and intelligence for clash with elite Sevilla

West Ham manager David Moyes has called on his team to put in a smart performance against what he termed an elite Sevilla side.

Moyes, who managed Real Sociedad in 2015, will be no stranger to the habits of La Liga sides. Having watched Atletico Madrid’s expert handling of Manchester United, he was keen to ensure his side didn’t allow Sevilla to do the same on Thursday night, as per The Independent.

“If you watched Atletico Madrid, they did a great job on Manchester United in killing the game off at times, so we have to be well aware how we manage that and we don’t let it get to us and keep our focus.”

Sevilla are about as experienced as it gets in the Europa League, having won the competition on six occasions. All of that knowledge was on show in the first leg, as Sevilla ground out a 1-0 victory against the Premier League side.

The Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan was at its best, making for an intimidating atmosphere for the visitors, something which Moyes was keen to ensure was the case in London too.

“We’re going to play against a side that will make it difficult, maybe disrupt the game at times and play a different way, so we’re going to need the crowd to see that as well.”

“Right at the start, our mentality, knowing how to manage the game, knowing when we need to play at different speeds and how to do that, for us I hope we can show our experience.”

West Ham are missing striker Jarrod Bowen for the match and will wait to assess the condition of Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell too.