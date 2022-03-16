Mohamed Salah emerges as a viable market opportunity for Barcelona

Mohamed Salah has emerged as a viable market opportunity for Barcelona due to his contractual stand-off with Liverpool according to a report by Diario Sport.

Salah spoke with Barcelona two years ago but the operation was financially impossible. Now, however, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023 and no sign it’s going to be renewed imminently, that chance may have arisen.

Barcelona aren’t alone in holding interest in the Egyptian, however. Paris Saint-Germain have also lined him up as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who looks destined to join Real Madrid this summer transfer window on a free.

Barcelona believe it would be a more financially viable operation than a move to sign Erling Haaland, for instance, although are wary of what Liverpool are going to ask for him by way of transfer fee given their history as difficult men to negotiate with.

It’s thought that the transfer fee could reach €100m and that Barcelona would see something closer to €70m as reasonable. Salah has contributed 153 goals and 57 assists for Liverpool.