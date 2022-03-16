Atletico Madrid Champions League

(Video) Matheus Cunha celebrates Atletico Madrid’s win over Man Utd at home

Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha may be missing out on the action on the pitch, but he is firmly behind his teammates.

Cunha has been out since last month with a knee injury, and he set to remain out for the foreseeable future with the long-term issue.

The Brazilian joined Atleti last summer, scoring five goals in 20 league appearances so far.

He has proven a wise signing for Diego Simeone, adding depth to the front-line, and his injury has been a setback.

But while Cunha can’t be on the pitch, he is placing his backing firmly behind his teammates.

On Tuesday night, Atletico defeated Manchester United away from home, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash, progressing 2-1 on aggregate.

And Cunha couldn’t travel with his teammates, but he was captured on video celebrating his team’s success.

