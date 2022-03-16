Atletico Madrid star Matheus Cunha may be missing out on the action on the pitch, but he is firmly behind his teammates.

Cunha has been out since last month with a knee injury, and he set to remain out for the foreseeable future with the long-term issue.

The Brazilian joined Atleti last summer, scoring five goals in 20 league appearances so far.

He has proven a wise signing for Diego Simeone, adding depth to the front-line, and his injury has been a setback.

But while Cunha can’t be on the pitch, he is placing his backing firmly behind his teammates.

On Tuesday night, Atletico defeated Manchester United away from home, winning 1-0 at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash, progressing 2-1 on aggregate.

And Cunha couldn’t travel with his teammates, but he was captured on video celebrating his team’s success.

Take a look at the video below.