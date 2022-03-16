Manchester United weren’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-choice club to join when he left Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-choice club when leaving Juventus last summer wasn’t Manchester United according to Guillem Balague; it was their city rivals Manchester City.

United’s decision to hijack City’s signing of the Portuguese, Balague asserts, was typical of a club lacking direction as he wasn’t needed. Upon arrival he wanted the team to play for him despite being in no position to do so.

City would have been a better fit given the much greater structural cohesion and institutional stability at the club. Cristiano could have played inside the box and received a lot of service.

But it was United that Cristiano joined and his dream of catching up with Real Madrid legend Paco Gento’s record six European Cups has been put on ice for another year.

United were knocked out of the Champions League last night by Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, the team Cristiano terrorised so often in the white of their cross-city rivals Real Madrid.