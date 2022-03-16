Manchester United are taking steps to punish fans who bombarded Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone with missiles.

Simeone oversaw a famous win for Atletico on Tuesday night, with Renan Lodi firing Los Rojiblancos to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Atleti won 1-0 at Old Trafford, sending United crashing out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.

As is tradition, Simeone sprinted off down the tunnel after the game, and some United fans took the defeat a little too much to heart.

As Simeone approached the tunnel, he was bombarded with missiles, ranging from plastic bottles to other items.

It was not a good look for United, and the club are now working with the police to identify the supporters responsible.

The club have confirmed that any supporter identified will receive a three-year ban from matches for their actions.

Interestingly, another Premier League club in Leeds United recently banned supporters for life for throwing missiles at Manchester United players.