Leaked images reveal Barcelona’s new home kit for the 2022/23 season

The first images of Barcelona’s kit for the 2022/23 season have been leaked by Footy Headlines and carried by Mundo Deportivo. The home strip will combine three of Barcelona’s iconic colours; classic blue, burgundy and strong navy blue.

The Spotify image doesn’t appear on the leaked kit but we now know that it will feature on the actual kit after yesterday’s announcement of an agreement between the music streaming platform and the Catalan club. As has been the case for some time, Nike are the manufacturer. According to Footy Headlines the kit will be presented on June third and put on sale on June eighth.

The presentation of shirts normally occurs later but the fact that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place the following November has brought forward the presentation. Barcelona are confident the kit will sell well after returning to a more classic design following this season’s more experimental offering inspired by the crest.