Former Barcelona scout who signed Pedri could become Espanyol Sporting Director

The man credited with signing Pedri Gonzalez and Ronald Araujo could be on the verge of becoming the Director of Sport at Espanyol.

Ramon Planes, who held a variety of roles for the Blaugrana, is supposedly interested in moving across the city to their rivals at the RCDE stadium.

The news comes from rumours linking Planes to the role, which Planes duly admitted he would be interested in to Mundo Deportivo. As reported by the same source, it’s likely that the incumbent Director of Sport Rufete will be let go at the end of the season.

Planes and Barcelona terminated their contract in November, which was widely thought to be a consequence of the regime change at Barcelona. In spite of the reckless spending under former President Josep Maria Bartomeu, Planes was thought to be one of the few doing good work in the scouting department – as evidenced by the arrivals of Pedri and Araujo.

Planes previously worked at Espanyol for five years between 2007 and 2012. That encompassed several roles too, where he formed a sound partnership with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.