Domenec Torrent claims Barcelona are among the five best teams in European football

Barcelona travel to Turkey tomorrow evening to take on Galatasaray in the last 16 of the Europa League. It’s the second leg of their tie; they drew the first 0-0 at Camp Nou last week.

Domenec Torrent, Galatasaray’s coach, appeared at a press conference this afternoon to preview the game. He’s confident that his team will put their best foot forward and prove a formidable opponent for the Blaugrana.

“Our goal is to try and get through the tie, otherwise we wouldn’t step foot on the pitch,” Torrent said in comments carried by Diario Sport. “We have a plan, we know how we want to play against Barcelona. It’s not the same, playing against a team with this much quality. They dominate you for most of the game.

“For those who don’t know Barcelona that well, I can tell them that they’re capable of going out and scoring four goals [against Osasuna] after playing us. Right now they’re among the top five teams of the world, for those who don’t know.”

Barcelona will hope to produce a strong performance in what’s sure to be a heated atmosphere in Turkey tomorrow night and get the job done within regular time.

Because they have a big weekend ahead, too. They travel to the Spanish capital on Sunday to take on Real Madrid in the final Clasico of the 2021/22 season at the Santiago Bernabeu. They want to continue their fine form and put pressure on second-placed Sevilla heading into the final strait of the season.