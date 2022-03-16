Borussia Dortmund believe Haaland is going to Manchester City

Head of Football at German sports paper BILD, Christian Falk, says Borussia Dortmund believe that Erling Braut Haaland will move to Manchester City.

He published the news on his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, as the race for Haaland’s signature heats up. It’s become an open secret that Haaland is considering his options this summer, most linking him with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

A steady flow of news has been filtering through the press surrounding a potential move. For some time, it seemed as though Barcelona were also an option for the Norwegian, but President Joan Laporta cooled those rumours this past weekend.

Re: Lewandowski (and Haaland) Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern this summer He wants another big move Bayern wants Erling Haaland as replacement Bayern got an „outsiders chance“ to get him. City and Real Madrid still the favorites — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 15, 2022

The previous day, the well-connected Jan Aage Fjortoft threw another name into the picture. He linked Bayern Munich with a move, should star striker Robert Lewandowski move on this summer.

Previous to this latest update, it had been reported that the CEO of Borussia Dortmund, Kevin Watzke, would be travelling to Madrid to negotiate Haaland’s transfer. The only sure thing is that this story has some way to go yet.