Benzema granted appeal for Valbuena blackmail case

Real Madrid’s star striker Karim Benzema will be given a second chance at proving his innocence in the Mathieu Valbuena blackmail case, having previously been given a suspended sentence.

The controversial trial surrounded Benzema’s former national team colleague Valbuena, who was allegedly blackmailed after a sex tape featuring Valbuena fell into unwanted hands.

Benzema has maintained his innocence ever since he was arrested for the matter, but in November he was handed a €75,000 fine and a suspended one year sentence. The former Lyon striker was found to be complicit in the blackmail, although he did avoid spending any time in prison.

Benzema has continued his attempts to clear his name however. As reported by ESPN via Caught Offside, the French courts have granted him an appeal which is to be heard this summer.

Benzema was exiled from the French national team for seven years between 2014 and 2021, before returning under Didier Deschamps for Euro 2021.