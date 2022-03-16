Barcelona weigh up move for Robert Lewandowski as a potential alternative to Erling Haaland

Robert Lewandowski could be on the move this coming summer transfer window. The 33-year-old forward’s contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2023 and there’s seemingly no progress being made regarding any potential renewal.

It’s thought that the Polish striker would be open to a change of scenery this summer if an offer from Bayern isn’t forthcoming and one of the clubs connected with a move for him, according to Mundo Deportivo, is Barcelona. They’re desperate to recruit a top-class number nine and if they fail to land Erling Haaland, as looks likely, their attention will turn to Lewandowski.

His salary, however, would pose an issue. He currently earns in the region of €20m gross per year and hopes to receive more in what will be his last contract. Barcelona would struggle to meet that desire given the well-documented financial issues faced by the Catalan club. But in a sporting sense, at least, their interest is palpable. One to watch over the coming weeks.