Barcelona like the look of Benfica marksman Darwin Nunez

Barcelona are understood to like the look of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez according to a report by Diario Sport. The Uruguayan, who scored the winning goal for Benfica last night in their Champions League last 16 tie with Ajax, is said to be open to a move although Benfica are demanding a high price.

The Portuguese club singed Nunez for €20m in the summer of 2020 but are now demanding in the region of €80 for him, a figure that’s understood to be out of the question. But Barcelona do like him; Jordi Cruyff was there in the flesh last night.

Ramon Planes had previously brought Nunez’s name forward as being a name of interest back when he joined Benfica in 2020. At that time he was at Segunda side Almeria and the deal Barcelona proposed would have seen him stay at the Andalusian club for another season before joining up with Barcelona.

Benfica came in, however, and stole Nunez from beneath Barcelona’s noses. And he’s performed well in Lisbon, scoring 19 goals in the Primeira Liga out of the 22 matches he’s played. But Barcelona aren’t willing to go above €50m for a young striker.