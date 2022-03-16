Barcelona are getting closer to learning whether they will have the chance to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is wanted by a number of clubs ahead of this summer, when a €75million release clause comes into play.

Real Madrid have been linked with Haaland, but it’s expected they will concentrate all of their efforts on Kylian Mbappe.

And that leaves Barcelona as La Liga’s biggest hopeful to land Haaland, and they have fresh confidence amid the expected rise of their La Liga salary cap this summer.

Competition is rife, however, with a number of European clubs vying to land Haaland, including Manchester City.

Amid the race to land the Norwegian, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update.

According to Romano, Haaland will decide on his future ‘very soon’ with factors beyond money in play in the decision-making process.

It’s claimed the manager and the presence of a project will play an important role, and on the face of it, that could benefit Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez is highly rated, and Barca appear to have a strong project in place, with a younger of young and talented stars in place, and indeed with the Espai Barca project, which will see Camp Nou significantly improved.