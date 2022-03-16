Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix explain how they swapped shirts in dressing room photo after beating Manchester United

Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Old Trafford and celebrated by posing in the dressing room post-game for a group photo.

Many keen-eyed observers noted that, in the photo, Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix seem to have exchanged each other’s shirts. Speaking in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, the latter explained how such an incidence came to be.

“I don’t know what happened,” Felix said. “He didn’t ask for me for it or anything. I arrived in the dressing room and my shirt was gone so I took his one.” Griezmann then elaborated. “[Felix’s] was in my backpack,” he said. “But I don’t have it any more. I gave it to a child who asked me for it.”

Both players played superbly, leading the line together despite intense competition to serve as the two starting forwards from Angel Correa, Luis Suarez and Matheus Cunha. Felix had an early goal disallowed due to an early offside but was key in Renan Lodi’s legal opener. He also scored in the first leg back in Spain.

Felix was signed by Atletico as Griezmann’s replacement when the Frenchman left for Barcelona in the summer of 2019. Griezmann returned to the Wanda Metropolitano on the final day of this past summer’s transfer deadline, however, and the two are said to have struck up a firm friendship since.