Ancelotti says rough treatment of Vinicius is down to fear

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti showed little interest in whipping up refereeing controversy ahead their heavyweight clash with Barcelona on Sunday.

Los Blancos sealed a 3-0 victory over Real Mallorca on Monday night, but much of the focus post-match centred around some agricultural challenges made on Real Madrid’s front line. After Vinicius posted pictures on his Instagram referring to one of these incidents, Ancelotti was asked about it in an interview with Movistar+, as reported by Sport.

“Vinicius knows well that the most dangerous players are the ones that the opposition will pay the more attention to and will commit more fouls than necessary – but that’s quite normal. It means that Vinicius is very dangerous and they fear him.”

He was reluctant to delve into the refereeing controversy beyond that, much to the disappointment of the headline writers.

“[The fouls] could have been an orange [card]… I don’t know. Evaluating what a referee does in a match is very difficult. There are a lot of eyes, there’s VAR… we have to be trust in what they do.”

“Sometimes they get it right, sometimes they get it wrong, that’s part of football.”

Ancelotti was more animated speaking about Sunday’s clasico match against Barcelona however.

“We arrive at a good time for us, with a lot of hunger to get on the pitch at the Bernabeu after the PSG match. Barcelona are doing things very well, but we are enormously excited.”

Real Madrid are on a run of five straight wins in all competitions, while Barcelona have won five of their last six.