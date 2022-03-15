Team News: Gimenez and Griezmann start for Atletico against Manchester United

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have confirmed their starting XIs for their heavyweight Champions League clash at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils biggest surprise is probably the inclusion of Anthony Elanga, who scored the home side’s goal in Madrid. Portuguese nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo is also in the team, looking to eliminate Atleti once again, as he has done in the past with Real Madrid and Juventus.

👥 ¡Estos 1⃣1⃣ 𝗷𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 nos representarán a todos de inicio esta noche! pic.twitter.com/sMDONSOCVV — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 15, 2022

For Atletico Madrid, the front line was also the most noteworthy news. Antoine Griezmann starts ahead of Angel Correa in a fluid front two with Joao Felix. Atleti’s own Portuguese is in good form of late and will look to provide a similar threat to the first leg, where he caused numerous problems.

In defence, Jose Maria Gimenez has brushed off doubts about his fitness to play through injury tonight, according to Javier Matallanas. Rodrigo de Paul, Koke and Hector Herrera form the midfield, with Geoffrey Kondogbia only fit enough for the bench.