Sources deny increase in probability Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi could play together for Barcelona next season

This past weekend could prove significant for both Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi. The former starred for Barcelona against Osasuna while the latter was whistled by his own supporters playing for Paris Saint-Germain. Rumours have been revived that the two could play for Barcelona next season.

Dembele is already a Barcelona player but his contract expires at the end of this season. Messi left Barcelona on a free transfer last close-season but hasn’t enjoyed his stint at the Parc des Princes. Mundo Deportivo report that rumours regarding a return for the Argentine have risen in volume in recent weeks.

But sources close to the club and both players have played both rumours down. There’s not been any recent contact between Barcelona and Dembele’s representatives since the January transfer window closed and rumours that Jorge Messi placed a call to Barcelona to discuss his son’s return are understood to be wide of the mark. His contract with PSG runs until summer 2023.