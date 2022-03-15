Sergio Busquets ranks Casemiro amongst the best central midfielders in the world

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets spoke to Movistar+ ahead of El Clasico this Sunday and wasn’t short of praises for the opposition.

Real Madrid come into the headline fixture in good form and brimming with confidence. Following their dramatic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Los Blancos opened up a ten point lead at the top of the table with a 3-0 win over Mallorca on Monday night.

Barcelona themselves are performing better than than at any other point this season, scoring an average of three goals per game over their last six matches.

Busquets, who will likely captain Barcelona on Sunday night, was asked about some of Madrid’s key performers. Starting with Karim Benzema, who Busquets indicated was a decisive factor this season.

“Both at a statistical level in terms of goals and in terms of confidence.”

Mundo Deportivo carried the quotes, where Busquets was full of praise for his opposite number, Casemiro. In terms of their position, there aren’t many better according to the Catalan.

“If he isn’t the best, then he is amongst the best.”

“You only have to watch his matches, or look at his track record or the job he does. It just so happens that in our position, central midfielders stand out less and people don’t notice them as much. In the end, you focus on the goals, dribbles and assists.”

“We have a less glamorous task, but it’s much more important to be at the centre of the whole team, to control everything. I admire him.”

Moving onto a more general perspective on the game, Busquets ensured he did not forget about his own team.

“I like all of the good players. Real Madrid has a lot of them, but I wouldn’t choose one above the rest. I would rather have my colleagues, with who I will compete alongside. As a lover of football, you can value the play of other teams and players too.”