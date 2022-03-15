Robert Lewandowski is growing frustrated with Bayern Munich over lack of desire to renew his contract

Robert Lewandowski’s future isn’t clear. The Polish striker has scored 337 goals in 365 matches for Bayern Munich but his contract with the Bavarian club expires in 2023 and it’s not entirely clear whether he’s going to renew it as per Diario AS.

Lewandowski’s entourage and the player himself are said to be growing upset with the lack of enthusiasm on the club’s part to retain his services. It’s thought it could have something to do with Erling Haaland, the Borussia Dortmund centre-forward Bayern, amongst other clubs, have been linked with.

Bayern are expected to go as high as offering Lewandowski between €23m and €25m per season but not beyond that. The club’s relationship with Pini Zahavi, his agent, isn’t good, and that led to David Alaba leaving Bayern for Real Madrid last summer.

Regarding Lewandowski, it’s Barcelona who are said to be interested. They’re determined to bring in a top-level number nine this summer and while their first-choice is Haaland the stars could very well align and lead them to going for Lewandowski.