Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has praised Atletico Madrid after their big win in the Champions League.

Diego Simeone‘s men had a tough task heading to Old Trafford, needing to win to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals after a draw at home in the first leg.

But they produced the goods, with Renan Lodi scoring four minutes before half-time.

It was a hugely disciplined performance from Atleti, and one typical of a Simeone team, with United only managing one shot on target in the second half.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was limited to no efforts on goal for only the third time in his Champions League career.

It was a superb away performance from Atleti, who now march onto the quarter-finals.

And during BT Sport’s Champions League coverage, United legend Ferdinand summed up Atletico’s strength perfectly.

“This Atletico team has a group of reliable men who would go out there and do anything that the manager asks of them.

“They understand the job at hand and work together as a team.”

Oh, yes they do.