Atletico Madrid have taken a lead into half-time at Old Trafford.

Diego Simeone‘s men are in Champions League action this evening, taking on Manchester United in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash.

The two sides were locked at 1-1 coming into the tie after United scored a late equaliser at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg.

But it’s Atleti who lead at half-time thanks to Renan Lodi’s goal in the 41st minute.

The full-back turned up at the far post to head home a neat cross from Antoine Griezmann.

You can see the goal below, depending on your location.

Atleti were much the better side in the first half, unlucky to see an earlier goal ruled offside, while David de Gea was also forced into a superb save to deny Rodrigo de Paul.

It’s now advantage Atletico heading into the second half, but at 2-1 on aggregate, it’s still all to play for.