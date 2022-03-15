Real Madrid sweating on the fitness of Karim Benzema and two other key men ahead of El Clasico

Karim Benzema has had some week. The Frenchman followed up his hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday with a brace against Mallorca in La Liga last night. But he did come off injured in the Balearic Islands with just five minutes to go, leaving him a doubt for El Clasico.

That’s according to Marca, who note that Real Madrid are awaiting the first tests by the club’s doctors before making a concrete judgement. There’s just six days to go until Los Blancos welcome their great rivals Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabeu.

His absence would be a serious blow to Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Madrid’s showdown with a resurgent Barcelona. Benzema’s brace last night means that he’s equalled his best scoring season at Madrid in all competitions, which was 32. Given there’s still ten La Liga games to go and Madrid are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League he could go on and smash that.

But first he has to shake off his injury, and he isn’t the only one. Rodrygo Goes also came off with a knock, as did Ferland Mendy. Ancelotti will hope to recover all three ahead of Sunday evening.