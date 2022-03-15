Barcelona are said to have been offered the chance to buy Neymar Jr back from Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been a turbulent week for PSG following their Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s men gave up a two-goal lead over Los Blancos to lose 3-2, and following the loss, there is talk of discord in the French capital.

A number of players have been criticised, with fans booing star men such as Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Neymar has been among the most criticised, reportedly reacting sourly after the defeat, and according to the latest report from Footmercato via Sport, PSG are seeking an exit for the Brazilian.

It’s claimed the Ligue 1 giants have offered Neymar to a number of clubs ahead of this summer, and that includes former club Barcelona.

The 30-year-old is still under contract until 2025, but it seems PSG may want a rebuild.

Barcelona would be unlikely to make a move given the economical challenges in taking Neymar back to Camp Nou.