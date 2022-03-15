Leaked images reveal what’s rumoured to be Real Madrid’s next kit

Real Madrid’s rumoured kit for the 2022/23 season has been leaked by Footy Headlines as carried by Diario AS. The new shirt would retain the classic colours of the club – white, purple and black – and would be produced by Adidas. The advertisement across the front of the shirt would be Fly Emirates in black.

Purple is historically an important colour for Madrid but it hasn’t really been used in recent seasons. Back in 2016/17 they did have a third kit, but it hasn’t featured prominently in the first kit since 2007/08 and 1997/98. It looks like it will next season.

Madrid will hope that Kylian Mbappe will be around to wear it. The French striker is the great desire of Florentino Perez and it’s looking increasingly likely he’ll soon trade Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes for the Santiago Bernabeu. They’ll also hope to go into next season as reigning La Liga champions, something that also looks likely given they’re ten points clear of Sevilla.