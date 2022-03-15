Kylian Mbappe angry with how Paris Saint-Germain’s fans treated Neymar Junior and Lionel Messi on Sunday

Kylian Mbappe was the only Paris Saint-Germain player who wasn’t whistled by the Parc des Princes on Sunday afternoon according to Diario AS. PSG beat Bordeaux 3-0 but the rest of the team, specifically Neymar Junior and Lionel Messi, were quite clearly and loudly verbally attacked by the PSG fans present.

The incident reminded Mbappe of the treatment he received from PSG’s fans at the beginning of the season, just after his proposed transfer to Real Madrid fell through. The 23-year-old was affected and disappointed by how PSG’s supporters treated his colleagues.

The supporters were angry by PSG’s collapse against Madrid in the Champions League last week. The French side had a 2-0 lead on aggregate heading into the final thirty minutes of the tie only for Karim Benzema’s hat-trick to dump PSG out at the last 16. Mbappe scored both of their goals but the performance of Neymar and Messi has come under vocal criticism in France.