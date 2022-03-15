Juventus manager drops key injury information ahead of Villarreal tie

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed some certainties for his starting line-up tomorrow night, as the Turin side face Villarreal in the Champions League.

Like their Spanish counterparts, the Italians are sweating on the fitness of some key names. Villarreal may have to do without the services of Gerard Moreno and will be missing Alberto Moreno after he tore his ligaments.

Allegri confirmed that winter signing Denis Zakaria will return to training on Thursday and miss the match, as will veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci. He did however reveal his starting striker, as per SPORT.

“[Dusan] Vlahovic will play tomorrow. [Alvaro] Morata is in a good run of form and has to score, as does Vlahovic. That being said, many of the squad are doing things well and we have transformed into a group made out of stone. Butwe haven’t achieved anything yet.”

Both Morata and Vlahovic started in the first leg, with the Serbian scoring within the opening minute of his Champions League debut. Villarreal weathered that storm however, equalising in the second half through Dani Parejo. Allegri was also forthcoming on their other injury woes too.

“Chiellini, Dybala and Bernadeschi are in the squad. We hope to resolve the tie in 90 minutes, but there is a possibility of extra time. They basically haven’t played in the last month, so they could be key as substitutes. The changes could be very important.”

