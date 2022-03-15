Barcelona are set to earn huge amounts of cash from their new sponsorship deal with Spotify.

The Blaugrana have been tipped to wrap up the deal for some time, with their shirt sponsorship agreement with Rakuten coming to an end.

But the final announcement finally arrived on Tuesday night, and it has been confirmed that music streaming giant Spotify will be the next shirt sponsor for the men’s and women’s first team.

That particular deal will last four years, and Barca have also sold the naming rights to Camp Nou as part of a longer term agreement, which will include a period of time after the Espai Barca project is completed and the stadium is revamped.

From next season, not only will Barca’s shirts have Spotify across them, but Camp Nou will be renamed ‘Spotify Camp Nou’.

The finances behind the deal haven’t been confirmed by the club, but according to Carrusel Deportivo, the shirt sponsorship deal alone will be worth around €280million, averaging out at €70million per season.

That will go a long way in helping Barca raise their La Liga salary limit for next season, as well as clearing some of their large long-term debt.