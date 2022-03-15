Hans-Joachim Watzke to travel to Spain imminently to negotiate Erling Haaland’s sale to Real Madrid

Real Madrid will take a serious step forward this week to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund according to Diario Sport. Hans-Joachim Watzke, the German club’s general director, will travel to the Spanish capital to negotiate a deal with Florentino Perez. The transfer could reportedly be announced this week.

Madrid initially wanted Haaland to wait a year before coming to the Santiago Bernabeu but as soon as it became clear that he wasn’t willing to do so Madrid decided to bring the transfer forward so as to ensure they don’t miss out on his signature.

Dortmund are also keen to close the deal as soon as possible to ensure that the transfer is reflected in the club’s stock price. It’s understood a release clause of €75m is in place. They’re going to target Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi as Haaland’s replacement.

Haaland returned to action this past weekend after several weeks out injured, playing 63 minutes against Arminia Bielefeld. This is significant as it reassures any fear prospective suitors might have about the Norwegian’s physical condition. Because when he’s fit and firing the 21-year-old is basically unstoppable.