Gerard Pique speaks of his Barcelona milestone and his optimism for the club’s future

Gerard Pique played his 600th game for Barcelona on Sunday evening when the Blaugrana beat Osasuna 4-0 in La Liga. Speaking in comments carried by Cope, the Catalan revealed how optimistic he is about the direction his club are going in ahead of a massive week where they play Galatasaray and Real Madrid.

“I’m very optimistic,” Pique said. “After the months we’ve endured and last season, to take flight and see that we’re in positive dynamics is the best possible news. When people are coming to the stadium and enjoying it, that’s essential. And we’re also enjoying it out on the pitch.”

Pique also touched on the pride he feels to have reached such a milestone wearing his hometown club’s colours. Only Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Sergio Busquets have managed to represent Barcelona on 600 different occasions before.

“More than reaching 600 games at this time, it’s the trajectory I’ve enjoyed,” he said. “I’ve had a great time. I’m very proud to wear this shirt and I hope it lasts a while longer. I hope that I can continue enjoying many unforgettable and special moments.”

Barcelona suffered a poor start to the season after they lost Messi to Paris Saint-Germain but have recovered since Xavi Hernandez took over from Ronald Koeman toward the tail end of 2021. They’re currently one of the most in-form teams in Europe and are fighting for the Europa League as well as chasing down Sevilla in second place in La Liga. Things are finally looking up for them.