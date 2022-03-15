Diego Simeone has been hit by missiles thrown by Manchester United fans this evening.

The Atletico Madrid boss oversaw a hugely impressive away win to dump United out of the Champions League.

Atletico secured a second leg win at Old Trafford to win 1-0 on the night 2-1 on aggregate thanks to Renan Lodi’s first-half winner.

The win means Los Colchineros progress through to the quarter-finals, while United’s trophy drought goes on.

It was a famous win for Atleti at Old Trafford, and while the players celebrated with the thousands of travelling fans, Simeone, as is his tradition, sprinted straight down the tunnel.

As he approached the tunnel in the corner of the ground, he was met with abusive gestures from the home fans, as you might expect.

But some United fans decided to cross the line and hurl objects, including plastic bottles, at Simeone, who ducked as he attempted to return to the changing room.

You can see footage of the incident below.