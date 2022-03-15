Bayern Munich are still interested in signing Sergino Dest from Barcelona

Barcelona are lining up free-transfer moves for Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Noussair Mazraoui this coming summer and such incomings could lead to departures.

Sergino Dest could be one such departure according to a report by Mundo Deportivo, who note that his place in next season’s squad could be taken by Mazraoui. Should the United States international come available, Bayern Munich could pounce.

The German club are considering presenting an offer of €20m for Dest but won’t go any higher than that. Bayern have a longstanding interest in the right-back; they tried to sign him from Ajax in the summer of 2020 only to lose out to Barcelona.

Dest has lost prominence since Xavi Hernandez replaced Ronald Koeman in the Camp Nou dugout and brought in his former teammate Dani Alves as the starting right-back. He has performed well at left-back in recent times, however, so his situation could be one to watch for the rest of the season.