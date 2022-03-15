Barcelona star Nico Gonzalez has a new agent.

The 20-year-old is among the brightest to come through the Barcelona academy in recent years, already a first-team regular.

Nico is being tipped for a big future at Camp Nou, the midfielder penning a new contract last season that will see him stick around until 2024.

He signed that deal under the representation of Pere Guardiola, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Nico has now changed agents.

The Barcelona starlet is set to have agreed terms to join superagent Jorge Mendes.

Nico follows a trend, with Mendes already snapping up fellow Barca starlets Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde.

Mendes is one of the best in the business when it comes to landing big deals for his clients, and his clients include many of the best players in the world.

With a new contract extension already signed, the swapping of representatives shouldn’t mean much in the short-term for Nico, especially with no transfer – at least permanent transfer – expected any time soon.