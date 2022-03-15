Barcelona have announced a new sponsorship deal with music streaming giants Spotify.

After weeks of speculation, the Blaugrana have confirmed a new four-year sponsorship agreement with Spotify.

The music streaming company will be the main name on the Barca men’s and women’s shirts from the 2022/23.

Not only that, but Barca have also sold the naming rights to Camp Nou, something never previously done by the club.

Camp Nou has carried its famous name since the stadium was completed in 1957, but Spotify will now be included in the name.

As part of a ‘long-term agreement’ that will cover the new version of the stadium as part of Espai Barca project, the stadium will be renamed Spotify Camp Nou, starting next season.

The deal comes with Barca looking to even out their significant debt, which sits somewhere in the region of €1billion.

This sponsorship deal will also help Barca increase their La Liga salary cap for next season, with the club currently around €200million over their current cap.

Speaking about the deal, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said: “We are very proud to be able to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a worldwide reference entity like Spotify.

“This union will allow us to continue bringing the Club closer to its fans and making them feel, even more, part of the Barça family through unique experiences, which will allow us to combine entertainment and football, making it possible for us to reach, at the same time, a greater number of people around the world.

“It is also about a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have begun and that demonstrates, once again, the innovative character and constant improvement that characterize Barça and that have made it a unique club. Worldwide”.