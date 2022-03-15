Barcelona linked with move for Monaco’s 17-year-old French starlet Mamadou Coulibaly

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Monaco starlet Mamadou Coulibaly according to Diario Sport. The Catalan club have been attentive to youth in recent times, something that’s paid off in moves for Pedri, Ronald Araujo and, they’ll hope Pablo Torre. Coulibaly, a young French midfielder, could prove similar.

Coulibaly has been linked with moves to Milan, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur. He’ll turn 18 next month and has been compared with compatriot Eduardo Camavinga. Coulibaly’s contract with Monaco expires at the end of this season so only a nominal fee would have to be paid.

It’s though Coulibaly would join up with Barcelona B initially and then hope to eventually step up to the first team. The deal isn’t understood to be advanced, although it could be progressed quickly over the course of the next few months; something that would of course be aided if a rival suitor makes a move.