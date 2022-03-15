Barcelona consider move for Ruben Neves as Sergio Busquets’ replacement

Barcelona’s main objective this coming summer transfer window is to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund but the Catalan club are also eyeing up other potentially interesting market opportunities according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

One of those potentially interesting opportunities could be Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portuguese pivot could be the ideal successor for Sergio Busquets; no other midfielder on the books at Camp Nou has been able to ably deputise for the defensive midfielder.

Neves, 25, is a full Portuguese international and has contributed four goals and two assists in the 30 games he’s played for Wolves this season across all competitions. His agent is Jorge Mendes, a man that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is on very good terms with. That could facilitate a transfer, although it’s understood Barcelona are reluctant to meet the €50m asking price. Neves’ contract at the Premier League club is understood to run to 2024.