Barcelona are on the verge of signing Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer at the end of this season according to a report by Football Italia. They’ve beaten out competition from the Premier League and throughout Europe for the 25-year-old.

And a large reason for their victory has been Xavi Hernandez. The Catalan coach placed a call to Kessie and outlined his vision for Barcelona’s future, persuading him to turn down more financially lucrative offers and trade San Siro for Camp Nou.

Kessie is an Ivory Coast international who’s made 52 appearances for his country and scored five goals. He’s valued at €45m by Transfermarkt. He’s made 213 appearances for Milan, contributing 36 goals and 16 assists during his time at the club.

Kessie will join what Xavi wants to be a six-man midfield roster for next season alongside Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets. It’s a strong selection of individuals that offer different profiles and different qualities.