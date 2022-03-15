Atletico Madrid picked up a huge win at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Los Rojiblancos were underdogs heading into their Round of 16 second leg clash with Manchester United.

The two teams were locked at 1-1 after the first leg, and while United are also having a disappointing season, Atleti were not fancied by most to secure progressing from the second leg, being away from home.

But they did just that, putting on a disciplined second leg display to secure a quarter-final spot.

Unlikely scorer Renan Lodi got the winner, scoring four minutes before half-time, heading home a perfectly placed cross from Antoine Griezmann.

Atleti had seen a goal ruled out shortly before, while David de Gea also had to produce a brilliant save to deny Rodrigo de Paul.

United huffed and puffed but rarely caused Atleti any big issues, managing only one shot on target in the second half, though they did feel they should have had a penalty in the first 45′.

Referee Slavko Vincic wasn’t interested, and it was likely the right decision.

Atletico Madrid now progress to the quarter-finals, becoming the second La Liga team to make it to the next round.

Villarreal will look to make it three from three out of those who progressed from the group stage, taking on Juventus on Wednesday night.