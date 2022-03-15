Atletico Madrid and Manchester United’s predicted lineups for tonight’s Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid travel to Old Trafford this evening to take on Manchester United in the second leg of the Champions League last 16. It’s a finely poised team after the 1-1 draw in the first.

Ralf Rangnick will set United up in a 4-2-3-1 shape according to Marca. David de Gea will start in goal behind a back four of Aaron Wan Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Alex Telles.

Fred and Scott McTominay will sit in a double pivot with Bruno Fernandes playing as the ten. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line flanked by Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho.

Diego Simeone is then expected to set Atletico up in a 4-4-2 with Jan Oblak starting in goal behind a back four of Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez and Reinildo Mandava.

Hector Herrera and Geoffrey Kondogbia will sit in the centre of midfield flanked by Rodrigo de Paul and Renan Lodi. Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann will lead the line.