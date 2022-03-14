Xavi Hernandez is delighted to have Pierre-Emerick Auabameyang on board and firing.

Aubameyang has hit the ground running at Camp Nou after joining Arsenal for nothing at the end of the winter window.

The Gabon international fell out with manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal ahead of being stripped of his captaincy and allowed to leave.

Aubameyang has been excellent since joining Barca, scoring six goals in nine games across all competitions.

His latest goal came on Sunday night as Barca defeated Osasuna 4-0 to continue their fine run of form.

And after that goal, Blaugrana boss Xavi waxed lyrical about Aubameyang and his influence so far.

“Aubameyang is a present that has fallen out of the sky,” Xavi said after the game.

“It’s not just (the goals), it’s how he trains and his professionalism. He’s an example.”

Aubameyang enjoyed a relatively successful spell at Arsenal, scoring 22 goals in back-to-back seasons ahead of suffering a dip in form after receiving a new contract.

In the striker’s defence, Arsenal as a whole endured a significant dip during that time, but with the Gunners also kicking on, it seems the separation was a necessary one for both parties.

Barcelona are now benefitting from that situation, with Aubameyang looking like being one of their signings of the season.