(WATCH) Vinicius Jr puts Real Madrid in front in Mallorca test

Real Madrid remain on course to open up a ten-point lead at the top of La Liga as they lead 1-0 away at Mallorca in Monday night action.

Los Blancos have struggled for momentum in Palma as Carlo Ancelotti’s side aim to take another step closer to regaining the Spanish title.

However, despite not making any real inroads in the first 45 minutes, Real Madrid took advantage of their one real chance in the second period.

French star Karim Benzema reacted smartly to a loose ball on the edge of the box, to lay off for strike partner Vinicius Junior, who fired the visitors in front on the night.

Vini Jr puts Real Madrid in front! 🔥 The Brazilian superstar combines with Karim Benzema to take full advantage of the Mallorca mistake ⚪ pic.twitter.com/svm1v911MD — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) March 14, 2022

If Real Madrid hold on for all three points, they will have a dominant advantage in the title race, with 28 games played so far in 2021/22.

If they can clinch the title with games to spare, Ancelotti will turn his attention to the Champions League quarter finals in the coming weeks.

Images via Getty Images