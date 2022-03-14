The remarkable stat that underlines Ousmane Dembele’s incredible form for Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has hit a rich vein of form at Barcelona after months of intense speculation about his future. The Frenchman is blocking the noise out and focusing on his football.

Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season and there isn’t really any clarity as to whether he’s going to stay at Camp Nou or head for pastures new.

According to Diario Sport, the Frenchman has contributed five assists in his last four La Liga games; that’s the same figure of assists he’s hit in his previous 45 appearances in the competition. He’s also provided two assists in two of his last three games after failing to achieve that in any of his last 89 La Liga games.

Dembele has now become Barcelona’s top assist-provider this season with seven. Barcelona collectively are also in top form; they beat Osasuna 4-0 on Sunday evening and have scored four goals for the third consecutive home game in La Liga.