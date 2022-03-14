Real Madrid are back in action this evening when they take on Mallorca on the Balearic Islands.

Los Blancos have a unique opportunity this evening, with Sevilla slipping up over the weekend.

Los Nervionenses drew with Rayo Vallecano to allow Real Madrid to move 10 points clear with a win this evening.

With only 10 games remaining after tonight, Real Madrid can put one firm hand on the La Liga trophy this evening.

And they have the wind in their sails, too, coming off the back of three La Liga wins and a superb comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid are a force with momentum at this moment in time, and they are also now benefitting from a fully fit squad with no suspensions for the first time this season.

That could make Ancelotti’s job difficult, and there are a couple of interesting factors, with Casemiro, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy all within one yellow card of suspension with Barcelona and El Clásico next up.

Here’s our Real Madrid predicted started XI for this one, and we are backing Ancelotti to avoid risking Casemiro and Militao.

(4-3-3) Courtois, Mendy, Alaba, Nacho, Carvajal. Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema.